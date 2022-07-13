Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.13 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.82–$0.78 EPS.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $861,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at $224,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,434 shares of company stock worth $4,874,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 713.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 108,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Braze by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Braze by 41.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 24,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth $2,087,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

