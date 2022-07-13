Bridge Oracle Tops One Day Trading Volume of $180,397.00 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $95.17 million and $180,397.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00101511 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

