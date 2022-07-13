Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Price Down 4.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $44.00. The company traded as low as $39.28 and last traded at $39.50. 3,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 850,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,363,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

