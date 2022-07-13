Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $150,857,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after buying an additional 2,232,347 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

NYSE BMY opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

