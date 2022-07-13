British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($49.95) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($44.96) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($42.82) to GBX 3,800 ($45.20) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,066.67.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. 1,998,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 228.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 74,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $226,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 163.9% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in British American Tobacco by 5.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

