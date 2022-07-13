British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($49.95) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($44.96) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($42.82) to GBX 3,800 ($45.20) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,066.67.
Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. 1,998,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
