Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s 8th Largest Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,619. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.45. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.59 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

