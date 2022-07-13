Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 5.2% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,595,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.76. 22,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,619. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.59 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $195.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $535.94 and its 200-day moving average is $575.45.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.