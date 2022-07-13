Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $481.37 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.59 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.