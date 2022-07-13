Brokerages Set Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Target Price at $325.25

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALFVY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

ALFVY opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.5024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

