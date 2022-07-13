Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target at $81.00

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04. Hologic has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.