Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $30.14

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. B. Riley lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

