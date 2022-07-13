Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $30.14

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. B. Riley lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
