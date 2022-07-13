Brokers Set Expectations for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.57 per share.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRL. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $217.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.92. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

