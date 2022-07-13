Brokers Set Expectations for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $815.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 4.81. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Marathon Digital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

