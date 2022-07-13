Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.69

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$66.69 and traded as low as C$57.56. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$57.78, with a volume of 961,556 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management to a “buy” rating and set a C$71.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$95.90 billion and a PE ratio of 18.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.30, for a total value of C$24,520,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,342,421.18. Also, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson acquired 3,200 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$58.47 per share, with a total value of C$187,088.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 418,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,439,138.52.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

