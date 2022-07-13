Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.69

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$66.69 and traded as low as C$57.56. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$57.78, with a volume of 961,556 shares changing hands.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management to a “buy” rating and set a C$71.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.75.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$95.90 billion and a PE ratio of 18.43.
About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
Read More
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.