BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $184.18

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 184.18 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 195.40 ($2.32). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 192.60 ($2.29), with a volume of 12,726,459 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays set a GBX 240 ($2.85) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,602.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.18.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.