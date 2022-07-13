Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in June

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZZUY. HSBC cut Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($33.00) to €29.00 ($29.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($20.00) to €19.50 ($19.50) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €17.70 ($17.70) to €18.00 ($18.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. 962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

