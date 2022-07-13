C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $115.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

