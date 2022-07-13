Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 1.4% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $6,904,706.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 692,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,055,206.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,598 shares of company stock valued at $65,527,046. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

