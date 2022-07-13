Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.41

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.41 and last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 30876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,224.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 150,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 138,965 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 219,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.