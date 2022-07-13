Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target to $50.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ ATRA traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,520. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $360.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

