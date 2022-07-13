Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.52

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.52 and traded as low as C$3.50. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.45. The firm has a market cap of C$44.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.51.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.95 million for the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Retail Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

