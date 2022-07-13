Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) fell 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 151,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 58,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$9.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25.
About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)
