Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$49.00 at Raymond James

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.20.

CPX traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$45.98. 1,465,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 88.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.88. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$46.51.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$501.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

