CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Trading Down 1.2%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 13,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

