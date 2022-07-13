Carderock Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer comprises 1.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,687,835,000 after buying an additional 953,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after buying an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after buying an additional 492,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after buying an additional 349,547 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKI traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $132.78 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKI. Citigroup reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

