Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $269,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.79. 3,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.00 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.74.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.