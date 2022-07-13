Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,426 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $111.82. 20,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day moving average of $133.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

