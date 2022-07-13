Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $35,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.81. 1,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,256. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.60.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

