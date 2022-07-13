Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.17. 3,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

