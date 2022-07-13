Carderock Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $380.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,733. The firm has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.83.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.