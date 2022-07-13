Carderock Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $359.25. 2,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,879. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $706.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.49 and a 200-day moving average of $467.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

