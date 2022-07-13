Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,711 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $100,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.20.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $174.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.29 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

