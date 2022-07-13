Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Up 5,100.0% in June

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CVAT stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Wednesday. 62,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,456. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Cavitation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
Cavitation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
