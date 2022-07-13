Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $5.05

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $5.29. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 443 shares.

CNTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $505.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $46,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,118.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,522 shares of company stock worth $198,432. 9.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 343,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,888 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.