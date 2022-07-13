Centric Cash Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000476 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00080010 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

