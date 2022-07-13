Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Shares Up 0.4%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99.

Get Century Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.