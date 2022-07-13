Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 12.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.