Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.07

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 6627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

CAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

