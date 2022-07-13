Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading Down 5.2%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.04). 680,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 316,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.94. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56.
Chesterfield Resources Company Profile (LON:CHF)
