Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading Down 5.2%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.04). 680,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 316,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.94. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56.

Get Chesterfield Resources alerts:

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.