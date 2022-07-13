Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $108.70

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $108.70 and last traded at $110.90, with a volume of 268898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.51.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The business had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

