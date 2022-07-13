CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.05

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.05 and last traded at C$13.27, with a volume of 138469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.60.

CIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.94.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$633.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.6300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

