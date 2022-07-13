CIBC Downgrades Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) to Neutral

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$21.00.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Victoria Gold stock traded down 0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 9.03. 592,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 14.42. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of 8.64 and a 52 week high of 19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.02 million and a PE ratio of 6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

