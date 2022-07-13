Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Trimmed by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1,508.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cigna by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Cigna by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,825 shares of company stock valued at $38,452,803 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.37. 41,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $281.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

