CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading Up 12.3%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 2,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 153,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Research analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

