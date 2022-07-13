Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after acquiring an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,314 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $177.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

