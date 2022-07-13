CKW Financial Group Acquires 1,000 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in GSK were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GSK by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Shares of GSK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.86. 293,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.69) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.11) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

About GSK (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.