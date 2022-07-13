CKW Financial Group Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 81,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

