CKW Financial Group Has $60.70 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 8.9% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CKW Financial Group owned 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $60,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,788,000 after purchasing an additional 838,321 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,477,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,756,000 after buying an additional 491,276 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,953,000 after purchasing an additional 460,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,376,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,208,000 after acquiring an additional 287,588 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 426,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,130,398. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57.

