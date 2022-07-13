CKW Financial Group Has $840,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CKW Financial Group cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BAC traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.73. 814,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,521,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $247.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.
Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
