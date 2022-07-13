CKW Financial Group Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 157,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,944,787. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

